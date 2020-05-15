Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith is trying his hand at golf during this period of inactivity owing to the COVID-19 crisis, and the former skipper has asked his fans for some advice on his swing.

“I don’t think I swing hard enough, any advice?” Smith wrote on his Instagram account with a short video of him swinging a golf club.

Smith has been keeping himself busy with various activities as he spends time with his family during the forced break amid coronavirus pandemic.

The right-hander recently posted a video of himself on Instagram, trying his hand at the latte art. In the video, Smith is seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee.

“Cricketers and their latte art! Here u go mate, this is my attempt! Any feedback? Kane Williamson. Maybe we should stick to hitting balls,” he captioned the video.

To this post, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reacted by saying: “Haha bro I’m not surprised that you’ve mastered this too! A few more coffee net sessions for me.”

Williamson had also posted a video of him making a latte. “After six weeks of lockdown this is my attempt at a fern. Any tips are welcome! Available for a cafe which needs a volunteeer?” Williamson had captioned the video.

To this, India skipper Virat Kohli had commented: “Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though.”

In normal circumstances, all these players would have been currently playing for their respective franchises in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which stands suspended due to the pandemic.