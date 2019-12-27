Premier League table-toppers Liverpool on Thursday night thrashed second-placed Leicester City 4-0 to increase their lead at top the table to 13 points.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem to be much interested in the number game, especially the healthy lead that Liverpool enjoys at the top.

“We didn’t mention it once before the game because it’s just not interesting,” said Klopp about the lead as quoted by the official website of Liverpool FC.

“You only think what changes in the question is the number is different: it was 10, 11, now it’s 13. We actually don’t feel it, we don’t think about it, not at all,” he added, saying, “The number is absolutely not relevant to us.”

At the King Power Stadium, the visitors got off to a flying start against the Foxes and the hosts never really got hold of the match.

Roberto Firmino’s 31st-minute header gave Reds the lead and the first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline. A consummate away performance from the Reds saw them control the first-versus-second contest from the first whistle until last, with Klopp’s only regret that his boys scored just one goal by the half-time.

However, Klopp’s wish of goals was fulfilled in the second half when James Milner, Roberto Firmino, and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored each in the space of seven minutes to give the scoreline a more accurate appearance. First, Milner’s penalty made it 2-0, then the brilliance of Firmino and Alexander-Arnold took the visitors on top.

With the win, the Reds now have 52 points of a possible 54 points from 18 matches. They play Wolves next in Sunday’s (IST) Premier League match.