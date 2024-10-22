DLTA to host Pickleball India Masters October 24

Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the unified global ranking system for pickleball players, is set to host the India Masters, a PWR700 event on the PWR World Tour at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium here from Thursday.

Pickleball, the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, will make its debut in the Indian market following the successful launch of the PWR World Tour in July 2024 in Dubai.

All eyes now turn to New Delhi, where an impressive roster of 750 players—both professionals and amateurs—will compete, further solidifying pickleball’s position as a major sport in India. This event is a key milestone for pickleball, boosting its presence on both the Indian and global sports

landscapes.

The PWR India Masters promises to generate excitement for pickleball as a growing sport, offering players a platform to showcase their talents and earn valuable ranking points.

The participants of the event include top international players such as Dustin Boyer (United States), Phuc Huynh (United States), Roos Van Reek (Netherlands), Mitch Hargreaves (Australia), Emilia Schmidt (Australia), Pei Chuan Kao (Chinese Taipei), as well as leading Indian players like Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela. They will compete for a prize pool of USD 50,000.

As a PWR700 event, the tournament will award players up to 700 ranking points, which are valid

for 52 weeks, directly impacting their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions.

The event will also feature a thrilling PWR Battle of the Leagues—Minor League Pickleball, where teams of 2 men and 2 women will compete across different categories.