Djokovic shatters Federer’s record, to pay 13th US Open semis

On a steamy Tuesday at the US Open, Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to go to a record-tying 47th Grand Slam semifinal, while home favourite Coco Gauff maintained her chances of winning her maiden major championship. To continue dominating American players in New York and go one step closer to a record-extending 24th men’s Grand Slam victory, Djokovic defeated ninth seed Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. The 36-year-old Serbian superstar will compete in his 13th US Open semifinal, breaking the record he previously shared with longtime rival Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam semifinal appearances.

In the Tuesday night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the top-seeded Ben Shelton or the 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe will face off against one other.

The three-time US Open champion Djokovic said, “I’ve played on this court for many years, so many incredible matches, and I cannot wait for another one in a few days.

For the eighth time in a row, Djokovic defeated Fritz despite oppressive conditions caused by a temperature that reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) and a humidity level that above 55%.

“It was very humid conditions. Difficult to play but that is why we train and try to get ourselves in the best conditions to deliver. Not easy but you have to fight,” said Djokovic.

In four three-set victories to reach his first US Open quarterfinal, Fritz had never once lost serve, but the 25-year-old was broken three times in a row to begin the match.

Djokovic held off four break points at 2-1 in the second set and pulled through after a wild final few games in the third set to keep his hopes of a triumphant return to the top of the world rankings next week alive.

Gauff defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-0, 6-2 earlier on Tuesday, advancing quickly into the round of four despite the sweltering midday temperatures.

Since Serena Williams in 2001, the 19-year-old became the first American adolescent to advance to the US Open semifinals.

For a spot in Saturday’s championship match, sixth seed Gauff will compete against this year’s French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova.

Gauff said, “It feels great, I’m so happy.” “Last year, I lost in the quarterfinal round, so this year, I was determined to perform better. Although I still have a ways to go, I’m content and will be prepared for the next one.

“Even at match point, I didn’t feel at all comfortable during the entire game. I was just trying to play every ball and smash it far because I knew she had the capacity to come back no matter the outcome.

Since losing in the first round at Wimbledon, the 19-year-old Gauff has won 16 of 17 matches. She has also won titles in Washington and Cincinnati, solidifying her position as one of the favourites for the US Open.

Gauff stated, “There’s still a lot of tennis to be played, and it’s a long match and a long tournament.”

“You know, even though we’re in the semi-finals, theoretically, there are still two matches remaining to win. You cannot think in that way.

Just 36 hours after taking out world number one Iga Swiatek in the round of 16, an unwell Ostapenko blasted the tournament’s schedule as she took the court late on Sunday.

She stated, “I was quite certain I’m gonna play at night session since that’s what they told me.

“I was a little taken aback when I saw the schedule, and not in a good way.”

Muchova defeated seasoned Romanian Sorana Cirstea, the 30th seed, 6-0, 6-3, to advance to her third Grand Semifinal.

The 10th-seeded Czech played flawlessly, breaking six times, and hitting 32 winners. Cirstea, 33, was participating in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for just the second time in his professional career, which he began in 2006.