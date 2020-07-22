Veteran spin-bowler Imran Tahir has expressed his disappointment at not being able to play for Pakistan national team despite representing them in younger age-groups.

Notably, Tahir was born and brought up in Lahore and lived in that city till 2005. He even played for Pakistan U-19 side as well as Pakistan ‘A’ but never got a senior team call-up.

He gave credit to his wife, Sumayya Dildar, for making him move to South Africa in 2005 and he became eligible to play for South Africa in 2009, after completing his four-year residency period in the country.

“I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed,” he told Geo Super.

“It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife.”

In all, Tahir has played 107 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 20 Tests for South Africa and has taken 173, 63 and 57 wickets respectively in the three formats of the game.