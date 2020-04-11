Former India football captain Bhachung Bhatia has shed light on the possibility of him running for the presidential post of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the future.

“I think that is definitely something to consider in the future,” said Bhutia on Facebook. He, however, said that he is currently occupied with the grassroots programmes of the sport in Sikkim.

“At the moment I am focussing on my grassroot football with Bhaichung Bhutia football schools, the United Sikkim football club and I am also involved with the state association as well so, in the future that is something I would definitely consider,” he said.

Earlier, the former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan superstar had communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutia, who was one of the 49 eminent sports personalities to speak to PM Modi, had asked for more COVID-19 testing kits for North East and North Bengal.

The 43-year-old had also offered his shelter to the migrant workers trapped in Sikkim after the lockdown was imposed. Other than the shelter, Bhutia had also vowed to provide basic ration to anyone who would stay at his residence.

“The people who are affected the most during the lockdown are migrant workers. There was a huge queue on the Sikkim border yesterday. I’ve got a new unfinished building in Gangtok (Lumsey, Tadong). It should accommodate about 100 people,” PTI quoted Bhutia.

“I’ve offered any migrant worker who does not have any house to stay there. We will also provide them some basic ration. I’m also working with the local authorities to see how it can be done. We can support and work together,” Bhutia added.