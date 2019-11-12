Keeping an eye on T20 World Cup next year, England head coach Chris Silverwood admitted that Dawid Malan’s performances in the just-concluded T20I series against New Zealand has given a good selection headache to the Three Lions.

England had rested a bunch of their regulars and brought in youngsters as well as fringe players for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand, which the Englishmen won 3-2.

Meanwhile, Malan, who had last played a T20I in 2017, was also roped in the team and the 32-year-old southpaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands by slamming 208 runs at the top of the order and finished as the highest run-scorer of the series with an average of 69.33. The 32-year-old also scored a 51-ball 103 not out in his final appearance in the series, which came in the fourth T20I in Napier.

“It’s a conversation that myself, Morgs (Eoin Morgan) and the selectors have got to have. I can’t tell you whether he will or won’t (return),” Silverwood was quoted as saying by ICC.

“He is keen to stay involved and is a very, very good player. It’s a great headache to have. Competition for places is healthy. I would be more worried if it was the other way around,” he added.

Malan’s return also took him to number 3 in the ICC T20I Player Rankings for batsmen. Overall in T20Is, Malan has 458 runs against his name from just nine matches – no batsman has ever scored that many after their first nine T20Is.