David Willey and Sam Billings starred for England as they defeated Ireland by six wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series. The match at Southampton on Thursday marked the return of 50-overs contest following the COVID-19 hiatus.

All-rounder Willey, who donned the international colours for the first time after being left our from England’s World Cup-winning squad last year for Jofra Archer, took his career-best 5/30. Billings played an unbeaten knock of 67 runs off 54 deliveries during the hosts’ chase.

Batting first, Ireland failed to put on a decent effort as England bundled them for a paltry total of 172 in the match that launched the new World Cup Super League to determine qualification for the ICC World Cup in 2023.

England side, which did not feature anyone from the Test squad that played against the West Indies due to their team-for-each-format policy, had initially floundered while chasing. They were down to 78/4 before Billings joined hands with captain Eoin Morgan.

Sharing an unbeaten partnership of 96 runs, the duo successfully weathered the Irish storm before taking their team home. Morgan remained not out at 36 in his 40-ball innings.

Defending a low total, Ireland had found themselves back in the contest with brilliant opening spells from Craig Young (2/56) and Andy McBrine (1/47). They had sent both the English openers, Jonny Bairstow (2 off 7 balls) and Jason Roy (24 off 22), back to the pavilion inside the first powerplay.

Young struck again in the penultimate delivery of the 10th over when he got the wicket of James Vince (25 off 21). Curtis Campher ousted Tom Banton (21 off 24) in the 13th over before Morgan and Billings steadied the England’s ship.

Meanwhile, Ireland were subjected to the worst possible start while batting. Half of their team had walked back inside seven overs and with the scoreboard reading just 28.

21-year-old Campher had then joined veteran Kevin O’Brian. Together they played more than 14 overs for their sturdy partnership of 40 runs. However, O’Brian could not last long and sacrificed his wicket to Adil Rashid after playing a steady knock of 22 off 36 deliveries.

Rashid then sent Simranjit Singh packing in the same over before McBrine shared the crease with Campher. Doing what the top-order batsmen failed to do, they tried to take Ireland to a respectable total.

Campher and McBrine made 66 runs together, while the former completed a gritty half century. McBrine scored 40 off 48 balls before Tom Curran spoiled his party. Campher had remained not out at 59 after facing 118 balls on his debut.

This was England’s first ODI at home since their famous World Cup final win against New Zealand last year at Lord’s