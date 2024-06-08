David Miller, Quinton de Kock return to Barbados Royals ahead of CPL 2024

Ahead of the Caribbean Premier League 2024, Barbados Royals have announced the signing of South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and David Miller on Friday. In the 2022 season, Miller had led the team first to place finish in the points table. For the upcoming season, the franchise has retained West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell as their skipper.

Roelof van der Merwe, Donovan Fereria, and Rassie van der Dussen have been released by the Royals. The overseas trio has been replaced by Keshav Maharaj, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Maheesh Theekshana for this tournament edition.

In addition to Nyeem Young and Rivaldo Clarke, the Royals have retained Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, and Kevin Wickham for this season. Ramon Simmonds and Obed McCoy have also rejoined the team. With 14 players confirmed, they will have three spots to fill at the draft in July.

Full List of retained and signed players: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Rakheem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

In the last CPL season, the Royals had finished in fifth spot on the points table. In the upcoming season, the franchise will open their campaign against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on September 1.