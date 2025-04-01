INSV Tarini reaches Cape Town completing fourth leg of Navika Sagar Parikrama II

Following the completion of its fourth leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, the INSV Tarini entered Cape Town, South Africa. The expedition that was flagged off in October last year has on board two women officers of the Indian Navy, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A.

The expedition, launched with the aim of covering more than 23,400 nautical miles (approximately 43,300 kilometers) in eight months, is scheduled to culminate in May upon the vessel’s return to Goa.

A Naval spokesperson stated that upon reaching Cape Town, INSV Tarini and the crew were welcomed by Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India at Cape Town, Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks, Chief of Staff, South African Navy Fleet, and Defence Adviser of India at Pretoria Captain Atul Sapahia. The stopover of Tarini at Cape Town exhibits the growing relations between India and South Africa.

Since its beginning, the expedition has so far has three stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand) and Port Stanley, Falklands (UK). The vessel and the crew having encountered rough seas and extremely cold temperature coupled with stormy weather conditions, made the task of circumnavigation highly challenging and demanding. The passage so far witnessed winds in excess of 50 knots (93 kmph) and waves up to 7 meters (23 feet) high.

The vessel will be at Royal Cape Yacht Club for two weeks for scheduled maintenance and repairs. The crew of the vessel will engage and interact with the South African Navy at Simon’s Town Naval Base and Gordon’s Bay Naval College. Community Outreach events are also planned during their stay.

The indigenously built INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted in the Indian Navy in 2018 and has participated in many such expeditions earlier. The vessel is a true testament of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India.