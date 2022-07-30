CWG Day 2: India eyes gold in weightlifting, athletics, & gymnastics

Team India hopes to maintain the momentum on day 2 of the 2022 commonwealth games in Birmingham after a thundering Day 1 with all eyes on Saikom Mirabai Chanu, the 2018 CWG gold medalist and silver medalist from Tokyo..

The women’s hockey team will play in its second group-stage match, as the badminton and table tennis teams try to advance into the knockout rounds with a 5-0 victory over Pakistan.

The Indian badminton team started defending their mixed team title.

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth both won in badminton.

Women’s cricket made its debut against Australia, falling by three wickets.

The Indian women’s table tennis team fared better, winning 3-0 against South Africa and 3-0 against Fiji.

In boxing, Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in the Round of 32.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s 5-0 victory over Ghana on Day One lifted spirits.

Kushagra Rawat finished last in Heat 3 and was eliminated from the Men’s 400m Freestyle event.

India finished 26th and 27th in the triathlon, with Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi performing poorly.

The *Day 2 schedule* has a tonne of exciting competitions, such as the weightlifting, athletics, and para-swimming finals.

ATHLETICS

India will eye a medal in the men’s marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM.

PARA-SWIMMING India’s Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Finals–at 12:18 AM

SWIMMING * 100m backstroke semifinal–Srihari Natraj (1:14 am)

* 200m freestyle heat 3–kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)

GYMNASTICS * Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3–PranatiNayak, RuthujaNatraj, ProtisthaSamanta (9:00 Pm)

BADMINTON * Mixed team group a—India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)

* Mixed team group a–India Vs Australia (11:30 pm)

BOXING * 54 kg to 57 kg (Round of 32)–

Amzolele vs. Hussamuddin Mohammed (SA) (4:30 Pm)

CYCLING (02:30 PM – 06:15 PM)) Qualification for the women’s sprint — Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul

Meenakshi is the women’s 3000m individual pursuit qualifier.

*Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar qualify for the men’s 4000-meter individual pursuit.

Men’s first round of kierin (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)

HOCKEY* Women’s Pool A–India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)

WEIGHTLIFTING

* Men’s 55 Kg–SanketMahadevSargar(01:30 PM – 06:15 PM)

* Men’s 61 Kg–Gururaja((01:30 PM – 06:15 PM))

* Women’s 49 Kg–SaikhomMirabhaiChanu(08:00 PM – 10:15 PM)

TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM – 07:00 PM)

* Women’s Team Group 2–India Vs Guyana

* Men’s Team Group–India Vs Northern Ireland

SQUASH (04:30 PM – 07:00 PM)

* Men’s singles round of 32–RamitTandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)

* Women’s singles round of 32–JoshanaChinappa Vs Tbd

* Women’s singles round of 32–Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs AifaAzman (Malaysia)

* Men’s singles round of 32–SauravGhosal Vs Tbd

LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM – 06:15 PM)

* Men’s triple: Malta vs. India

* Tania Choudhury vs. Laura Daniels in the women’s singles (Wales)* Women’s four – India vs. Canada * Men’s pairs – India vs. Cook Island

(inputs from ANI)