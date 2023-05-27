The IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday promises an exhilarating showdown between the experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and the talented Shubman Gill representing the Gujarat Titans. As Dhoni, nearing his 42nd birthday seeks a memorable farewell, Gill’s elegant batting approach aims to thwart CSK’s quest for their fifth IPL title.

However, MS Dhoni’s anticipated IPL swansong in Ahmedabad may be thwarted as the CSK skipper faces a potential suspension for deliberately wasting time during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 against GT. Having been previously fined for a slow rate of play, Dhoni is now rendered ineligible for the IPL final at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28. A dispute between Dhoni and the umpires ensued during GT’s crucial final overs, resulting in a four-minute delay.

The nine-minute break could cause trouble for MSD

The incident transpired in the 16th over when Matheesha Pathirana, after a nine-minute break, was prohibited from bowling his second over. Upon Pathirana’s return to the field, the umpires intervened and conversed with Dhoni about the breached stipulated time.

Dhoni engaged in a five-minute argument that failed to impress broadcasters Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull. “That unnecessary 5-minute argument with the umpires did nothing but stall the game instead of allowing another bowler to step in. He might regret it by the end of the match,” remarked Simon Doull on air.

While it remains uncertain whether the umpires will take action against Dhoni for the undue delay caused, the CSK skipper could face fines or a ban if found guilty.

The grand finale unfolds at the awe-inspiring Narendra Modi Stadium, accommodating a staggering 132,000 spectators. Donning his beloved canary yellow jersey for the final time, Dhoni aims to halt the ascent of Gill, hailed as the future cricket sensation.

This ultimate assignment marks Dhoni’s determined pursuit of a ‘high five’ by clinching the IPL title for the Chennai Super Kings, cementing his illustrious career.