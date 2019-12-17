Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has claimed that the Portuguese star could not fetch the Ballon d’Or for the last two years because he left his former club Real Madrid in 2018.

“If Ronaldo had played at Real Madrid, he would have won it, but next year I think he can win it again. For me it is an injustice (that Cristiano hasn’t won the Ballon d’Or),” Mendes said in an event organised by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport as quoted by Marca.

“Cristiano deserved to win the Ballon d’Or at least once in the last two years. He won the Nations League and he is a champion. But he knows what he should do and then we will see what happens in 2020,” said Mendes.

The agent also claimed that his client is the best player in the history of the sport.

“Cristiano for me is the best player in the history of world football,” Mendes said, adding, “Portugal before Cristiano had won nothing. With Cristiano, they have won the European Championship and Nations League, (while) in 2004 they were a finalist in the European Championship too.”

Mendes also threw light on the accolades received by the star Juventus striker and said that he is incomparable.

“It is impossible to compare a player with Cristiano,” said the agent.

Notably, Ronaldo missed the 2019 Ballon d’Or award to his long-time rival and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who bagged his world-record sixth Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in Paris in early December. Ronaldo, who has five such awards to his name, lost the award to Luka Modric in 2018.