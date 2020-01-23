Giving an update on the condition of Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, manager Maurizio Sarri said that the Portuguese is in extraordinary shape and is scoring with impressive pace.

“Ronaldo is in extraordinary shape right now and is scoring with impressive pace; he is a champion, one of the strongest of all time and it would be important for us to help him conquer the sixth Ballon d’Or: it is something that would make us happy,” said Sarri.

Ronaldo, who had missed the Coppa Italia round of 16 match against Udinese due to injury, was on the scoresheet along with Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci as Juventus on Wednesday thrashed Roma 3-1 at Allianz Stadium to enter into the semifinals of the tournament.

The visitors gave a tough fight at the beginning, but their wasted chance saw the Bianconeri take the lead in the 26th minute. Juve produced a good counter-attack which saw forward Gonzalo Higuain play a diagonal ball for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese then ran up the left flank, burst into the box and past Pau Lopez with an angled drive to put the ball into the back of the net.

In the 38th minute, Maurizio Sarri’s men doubled the lead, courtesy Rodrigo Bentancur. Juventus soon put an end to Roma’s chances of making a comeback as a third goal was added at the stroke of half-time through Leonardo Bonucci.