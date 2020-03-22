With uncertainties looming around the future of an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, former Portugal full-back and Ronaldo’s mate Paulo Ferreira feels that the ace striker could play till the age of 40.

“I’ve known Cristiano for a long time,” the former right-back told Goal at the London Football Awards as quoted by IANS.

Ronaldo, 35, equalled Serie A’s record for scoring in 11 consecutive appearances for Juventus earlier this month. A feat achieved by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

“His attitude, how professional he is, how hard he works — they are all outstanding. Until his body doesn’t allow him to play anymore, he will stay at this level. And I think he will last for four or five years more. He is still an important player whom everyone respects. He is still feared because he can decide a game,” said Ferreira.

The former Portuguese defender has played in four major international competitions with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2010.

“I saw him develop. I played with and against him from the time he was 18 and he deserves to be at this level for everything he has achieved and all the work he has put in. To still be playing at this level at 35, you have to look after yourself. You need to work hard, rest and eat properly.

“He does all that, so when he says he can go on until 40, I agree. Let’s see how his body handles it but if he doesn’t get injuries, he can definitely do it,” Ferreira said.

With Euro 2020 being deferred to the next year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Ronaldo will turn 36 by the time he represents defending champions Portugal at the mega event.

The Juventus striker is in quarantine currently after his teammate Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)