Veteran Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the only player to have scored 50 or more goals in three of the top five European football leagues, the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

He achieved the feat after scoring a brace for Juventus against Lazio in Serie A on Monday. Ronaldo has 84 goals in Premier League for Manchester United and 311 in La Liga for Real Madrid.

Other than taking his overall goal tally to 50 in Juventus shirt, the double against Lazio have also helped the 35-year-old taking his numbers to 30 this season. Ronaldo is now eyeing to finish the season as the top-scorer which will make him the only player to do so in England, Spain and Italy.

Before joining Juventus, Ronaldo had spent nine years in Spain with Real Madrid. During his stay, he had become Real Madrid’s highest-ever goal-scorer and won everything that was there to win for a European club.

Earlier, he had played for Manchester United where stayed for six years. It was there under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson that Ronaldo shot into fame and took the first steps in becoming the legend that he has turned out to be.

Meanwhile, at the Allianz Stadium on Monday Ronaldo gave Juventus the lead after the half-time break. He converted a penalty in the 51st minute when a Bastos handball was confirmed by VAR.

His second came three minutes later when Paulo Dybala fed him a tap-in after a blunder from Luiz Felipe allowed the Argentine to get the possession of the ball.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed the chance to score a hat-trick as his header hit the crossbar in the 66th minute.