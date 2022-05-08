CP Delhi Cup T-20 Cricket Tournament 2022 concludes

The Closing Ceremony match of CP Delhi Cup T-20 Cricket Tournament 2022 was played between Delhi Police XI & Daman and Diu Police XI at Sports Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. The Delhi Police XI won the tournament.

Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi was the chief guest. The CP, Delhi also inaugurated the newly constructed cricket stadium at New Police Lines grounds on this occasion.

The tournament commenced from 19 April with 14 teams from various departments and CAPFs/CPOs competing for the top spot. Teams from Judiciary, MHA, CBI, IB, NCRB, SSB, GNCTD, CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP & Daman & Diu Police took part in the tournament, besides the host Delhi Police.

From 1st of May all the matches were played under new flood lights installed at beautiful NPL grounds.