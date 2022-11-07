Sportzon launches 5th Season of corporate cricket tournament

Sportzon and The Ponty Chadha foundation have jointly launched the 5th season of well known Delhi-NCR corporate cricket tournament ‘The PCF Cup’ here.

Top corporates from the country participate in the tournament and companies like Hero Motocorp, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Capgemini, Teva, 24Seven, Wave Group, Dabur, The Statesman, AajTak, Axa XL, Marj Technologies, Agricosmic, Sarvodaya Healthcare, Teleperformance and Adobe are participating in the tournament this season.

The gleaming trophy and the dress of season-V was unveiled by the team captains in the presence of HS Kandhari from Wave Group, Manoj Attri Founder-The PCF Cup and Sportzon, Rakesh Thapliyal-Editor in Chief Khel Today, Dr Geet Kohli, Vikas Tripathi, Karan Mani, Avi Dahiya etc .

Kandhari spoke about The Ponty Chadha Foundation and its work towards the society and how the foundation is making difference in the life of people in need. He also mentioned about how the foundation was active during the Covid-19 pandemic and serving people.

‘Sportzon’ is an omni channel sports ecosystem which currently focusing on corporates and daily sports lifestyle of working individuals but the services of the company are curated in such a way that people from every age group could join and enjoy its services, said Attri.

The first season of the tournament took place in 2018 and its continued since then.