Amid the ongoing health crisis in Europe due to the novel Coronavirus, UEFA has postponed the Champions League final, Women’s Champions League final and Europa League final, the events slated to be held in May this year.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, UEFA Europa League Final

UEFA Champions League Final,” said UEFA in a statement on their official website.

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course,” it added.

As the global death toll due to novel Coronavirus reached 16,572 on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation warned that the virus is accelerating. WHO said it had taken 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and only four for the third 100,000 cases.

It is to note that Europe is now the epicenter of the virus.