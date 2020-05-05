Stressing on the need to remain positive amid the coronavirus crisis, star South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said he avoids reading negative news.

“Sportsmen are no different to anyone else. We go through the whole range of emotions,” the Protea was quoted by sport24 via Cricket South Africa.

“For me, it’s about remaining positive. It’s something I feel is very important and I’m putting a lot of energy into it as well.

“As a result, I’m trying to not read too many negative pieces and generally limit the news I consume. There’s a lot of panic out there. We as players experience a lot of anxiety too, there’s a fear of the future because we don’t know when we’ll be playing again,” he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far killed more than 2.5 lakh and has affected over 36 lakh in the world. In South Africa, the number of deaths is 138 with over 7000 affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, the former South Africa skipper du Plessis is busy in charity work which eventually keeps him away from reading the headlines.

“We’re going through some real tough times as a country at the moment. I’ve been feeling a real sense of gratitude in this time,” he said.

“I’m grateful for what I have and there’s been a huge movement in my heart for people who don’t have it,” he added.