After the testing of 1197 players and club staff in the fifth round on June 1 and 2, Premier League on Wednesday confirmed that one has tested positive taking the total tally of cases to 13 so far.

The individual who has tested positive for the virus will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” said the top-flight English league in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed that the positive case was from their side.

“We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre,” said Spurs in a statement on their official website.

However, Tottenham didn’t disclose the name of the person who has tested positive for the virus.

“Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed,” Spurs said.

“They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

“We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment,” they added.

Earlier, four rounds of tests were conducted and 12 positive cases were found from them.