In a recent development, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been cleared off coronavirus after he tested negative. Earlier, Ferguson had complained of soar throat after the first Australia-New Zealand ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Consequently, Ferguson was sent on a 24-hour quarantine by New Zealand Cricket. Ferguson managed to clinch a couple of wickets in the match that the Kiwis eventually lost by 71 runs. The match was played behind closed doors as no fans were allowed to enter the stadium to witness the match.

Ferguson will reportedly fly back home to New Zealand on Sunday while the rest of the team will leave Australia on Saturday night after the series was cancelled due to the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision of the New Zealand government to impose a lockdown in the country also implies that the Australia tour of New Zeland for a three-match T20I series scheduled for later this month stands postponed for now.