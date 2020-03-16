Amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), another international cricket event has been postponed indefinitely as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to so with regards to the forthcoming ODI and Test match against Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh side were scheduled to arrive in Karachi on 29 March and play an ODI on 1 April before a Test match from 5 April onwards as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

“The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date,” the PCB is said in an official statement on Monday.

“The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment,” the statement added.

The first Test match of the series had already been played in Rawalpindi in February which the home team had managed to win by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB also decided to indefinitely postpone the Pakistan Cup, the domestic one-day competition which had a scheduled start of 25 March.

The virus has already infected more than 1,50,000 people worldwide while claiming more than 5,000 lives.