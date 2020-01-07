After Australia’s 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series, opener David Warner praised his teammates saying he couldn’t be any prouder of the boys.

On Monday, Australia drubbed New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, hence completed a 3-0 sweep. Before this, they had whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 in the home Test match series.

Warner on Tuesday took to Instagram, saying: “What an amazing 2 test series we’ve had this summer. Could not be any prouder of these lads. Bat, ball and field we were exceptional.”

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne was declared Player of the Series against New Zealand as he was the highest run-getter — 549 runs in 3 matches — in the series. The right-handed batsman had scored 347 runs in the Test series against Pakistan.

Praising Labuschagne, Warner said: “Special shout out to Marnus Labuschagne for an incredible summer.”

Meanwhile, the southpaw also thanked the support staff and fans.

“What’s not pictured here is our Support Staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we are right to go for every match so thank you very much for that,” Warner said, adding, “To Australia, we thank you for your support and kind messages and let’s finish off the summer come march against NZ with the white ball. Thank you.”