Conman who duped cricketer Rishab Pant of Rs 1.6 crore lands in police net

Mrinank Singh, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, conned people by posing as a cricketer for an IPL franchise, a Ranji Trophy player, and a Karnataka police official. He was apprehended by Delhi Police.

His alleged activity was intended to deceive folks in order to obtain cash and luxury products. According to reports, Singh defrauded not just the famous Taj Hotel but also well-known cricketer Rishabh Pant of over a crore last year.

In order to deceive women and multinational sports accessory firms, he falsely identified himself as a member of the Mumbai Indians IPL cricket team.

Between 2014 and 2018, he falsely identified himself as an IPL cricketer with the Mumbai Indians. He conveyed a sense of popularity, allowing him to exert influence over women, dine at fancy restaurants, and stay in luxury hotels without having to settle payments.

He impersonated as a cricketer or a high-ranking police official from Karnataka on various occasions, misleading numerous people, including notable cricketer Rishabh Pant, whom he robbed of Rs 1.63 crore in the fiscal year 2020-2021. Other victims included taxi drivers, young women, and businesses such as pubs and restaurants. The impersonator has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, where he displays photographs of his ostensibly opulent lifestyle.

The Taj Palace Hotel filed a complaint with the Chanakyapuri police station, accusing Singh of leaving without paying a bill of around Rs 5.5 lakh for his stay from July 22 to 29, 2022. Singh said that his company, a reputable sportswear manufacturer, would settle the cash and gave a shady transaction number as proof of a Rs 2 lakh online purchase.

Despite the hotel’s persistent attempts to contact Singh and his manager, no payment was provided, and instead, fraudulent promises were made. The hotel eventually filed a cheating complaint against him.

The Delhi Police had served notifications on Singh’s home, but he could not be traced. His phone was turned off, and he spoke primarily through social media platforms. His pals assumed he had migrated to Dubai. A non-bailable warrant and a lookout circular were issued against him as a result.

Singh was detained on December 25 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while embarking on a trip to Hong Kong. He even attempted to fool the investigating officers by impersonating as a senior IPS officer.

Mrinank, a BCom graduate from a North Campus college, had earned his MBA from the University of Rajasthan. He has previously been charged in three separate criminal instances in Juhu, Karnal, and Mohali.

The Delhi Police is probing Singh’s alleged fraudulent operations.