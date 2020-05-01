In a recent development, it is now being told that Colin Graves will end his term as England and Wales Cricket Board’s chairman on 31 August. The same has been confirmed in an announcement made by the board on Friday.

Ian Watmore is expected to replace him and his appointment will be ratified in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled later this month.

Graves, who is aiming to succeed Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman, was expected to hold the position till November 2020 but has decided against taking an extension.

“With the launch of The Hundred unavoidably moved to 2021, I have reviewed last year’s extension of my term as Chair, and put a request to the Board to now finish early, on 31 August,” he said.

“It feels important to both the game and the ECB Board, to allow Ian Watmore to commence his role earlier than originally agreed. I have no doubt that his wealth of experience in sport, business and government will be invaluable as we navigate through this crisis

“I have been extremely heartened by how cricket has come together in these recent, unimaginable times. There remains a long road ahead, but I have immense confidence in the excellent leadership of Tom Harrison, our Executive Management Team and the ECB Board as they shape the direction of our response to COVID-19.”

While the AGM was earlier expected to be held on 12 May, it has now been pushed back to the end of the month owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Lucy Pearson and Martin Darlow’s terms have been extended by six more months and consequently will continue in their roles as Non-Executive Directors till November.