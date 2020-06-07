RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff revealed no club yet has made a formal offer for star striker Timo Werner after it was earlier reported that Chelsea had agreed a deal to land the 24-year-old.

According to Mintzlaff, Werner remains a Leipzig player as no club has triggered his buy-out clause yet, which is reportedly in the region of 53 million pounds, as per Daily Mail.

“We haven’t had an exchange yet. Accordingly, we have nothing to report,” Mintzlaff was quoted as saying by Sky Sports Germany as per Daily Mail.

“Timo Werner is a player for RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is done.”

Following 30 matches, Leipzig occupy the third spot in the Bundesliga table and Mintzlaff stated Werner remains an important player for them in their push for a Champions League spot next season.

“We are concentrating on the final sprint in the league. We want to qualify for the Champions League. That is the only thing we are currently discussing with Timo,” he said.

“It was important for us that we extend the contract with him. We did that last summer because of course it is important for our young club that no player moves on a free transfer.

“Of course, there was this exit clause that we put in the contract to give him the opportunity to take the next step.

“Now Timo is sitting in the driver’s seat, not us anymore. So far, he has not drawn upon the clause, nor has any club sent us a transfer contract,” Mintzlaff added.