English giants Chelsea on Thursday announced that they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig over the transfer of hotshot striker Timo Werner, subject to passing a medical examination.

The 24-year-old has also agreed personal terms with Chelsea and will join ‘The Blues’ in July. He will remain with Leipzig for the rest of the Bundesliga season.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” Werner was quoted as saying in the statement released on Chelsea’s Twitter handle.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us,” he added.

It is being reported by Daily Mail that Chelsea have agreed to pay 53 million pounds for Werner, which was his release clause and he will reportedly be earning 175,000 pounds week for the next five years at Stamford Bridge.

Werner is currently enjoying the most profitable season of his career yet, having already scored 32 goals and registered 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

After finding the net again against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Leipzig’s last match, he has two games remaining this season to improve on those number