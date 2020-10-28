English Premier League champions Liverpool made it two out of two in the ongoing edition of the UEFA Champions League with an easy 2-0 win over Midtjylland on Tuesday.

The Reds were toothless in the first half but took just 10 minutes after the break as Trent Alexander-Arnold set up Diogo Jota for a tap-in. Mohamed Salah scored the other one from the 12 yards spot late on the day to take Liverpool to the top of Group D.

“It was a tough night,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying to BT Sport. “It’s a bit like in a marriage, there are good and bad times. It’s not a bad time but it’s a tricky time. A hundred percent we have to stick together and fight harder and that’s what the boys did tonight.”

In another match of the day, defending European champions Bayern Munich also picked up their second win in as many outings when they edged past Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1.

The Bavarians had gone up early through a Leon Goretzka strike in the 13th minute in front of a limited crowd in the Russian capital.

However, a 70th minute equaliser by Anton Miranchuk had brought parity before Joshua Kimmich restored Bayern’s lead nine minutes later.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City went about their business as usual with a commendable 3-0 away win over French side Marseille. They had gone up in the 18th minute when assist-king Kevin De Bruyne set up Ferran Torres for the opener.

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling netted late in the second half in the 76th and 81st minute respectively to help their team earn full three points for the second time on row.

Madrid rivals, Reals Madrid and Ateltico Madrid, suffered different fates on Tuesday. While Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madird were held 2-2 by Monchengladbach, Diego Someone’s men too home three points with a late winner.

Much to the surprise of many, Monchengaldbach had gone 2-0 up before Real Madrid went all guns blazing to save themselves from a major humiliation. A goal from Karim Benzema in the 87th minute and a stoppage time equaliser by Casemiro denied the hosts three points.

Atletico came from behind as well to beat RB Salzburg 3-2, with Joao Felix scoring an 85th minute winner after netting the equaliser as well in the 52nd minute.