After reports emerged that Premier League may use a limited number of neutral venues to conclude the 2019-20 season, Brighton and Hove Albion have expressed their dissent on the idea.

The remaining matches of the English Premier League are likely to be played at neutral venues and only “up to 10 stadiums” would be used and 40,000 tests for the novel coronavirus would have to be conducted to resume the season behind closed doors, according to reports.

“Clearly, we must all be prepared to accept some compromises, and we fully appreciate why playing behind closed doors is very likely to be a necessary compromise to play our remaining games while continuing to fully support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. But at this critical point in the season playing matches in neutral venues has, in our view, potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition,” said Brighton executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber as quoted by club’s official website.

According to a BBC report on Saturday, the English Premier League officials held a meeting with culture secretary Oliver Dowden and various medical experts from sports organisations, government and Public Health England to step up the planning for football’s eventual return in the country.

However, in the meeting between Premier League officials and the clubs on Friday, no decision was taken but all the stakeholders reiterated their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.