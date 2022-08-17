Brazil-Argentina replay called off

According to the football associations of both nations, Brazil and Argentina will no longer be compelled to rematch a World Cup qualifying match that was controversially called off last year.

The qualifying match between the South American rivals was scheduled for last September, but it was called off less than 10 minutes into the game due to alleged violations of Covid-19 rules by Argentina.

FIFA had ordered the match be rescheduled for September 22 but changed its mind following appeals from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Xinhua reports. “Finally, the match between Brazil-Argentina will not be replayed and the open date will allow for our national team to play a friendly as a result, in preparation for Qatar World Cup 2022,” the CBF said.

“(We are) grateful to FIFA for the willingness and availability to resolve this problem under these very specific circumstances in this short span of time.”

The AFA said it will also try to schedule a friendly game for the now-free FIFA date in a separate statement.

In the South American zone qualifying rankings for the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, Brazil and Argentina placed first and second, respectively.

Argentina will compete in Group C against Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia, while Brazil will compete in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

