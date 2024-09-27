Bravo retires from all cricket; replaces Gambhir as KKR as mentor for IPL 2025

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, also ended his long association with Chennai Super Kings, with whom he won four IPL titles in different roles. He has joined defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as mentor from the 2025 season, replacing Gautam Gambhir, who recently took over as India coach.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new assignment, Bravo said, “I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”

During his illustrious career, he has featured in 582 T20 matches, taking 631 wickets, and scoring nearly 7,000 runs. With more championship wins than any other cricketer, Bravo’s experience could help KKR continue their momentum.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, shared his excitement about the appointment, “DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20.”

Bravo, who had already retired as a player from the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, served as the bowling coach of the Yellow Brigade, and was also appointed Afghanistan’s bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. While he continued playing in other T20 leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League, it ended with an injury.

Confirming his retirement as a player, Bravo said, “Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer – it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 (per cent) at every step. As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality.”

“My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell,” added Bravo, who had already retired from international cricket in 2021.