Patidar penalised after RCB ends decade-long wait for win at Wankhede

After helping his team breach Mumbai Indians’ fortress at the Wankhede for the first time since 2015, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has been penalised Rs 12 lakh of his match fee for over-rate offences during Monday’s IPL match in Mumbai.

The 12-run victory against MI helped RCB return to winning ways after briefly losing their way following a loss to Gujarat Titans at home. This was their third win in four matches of IPL 2025, with Patidar leading the franchise from the front.

Against five-time IPL title holders, Patidar scored an impressive 64 runs off 32 deliveries to propel RCB to a mammoth 221, that eventually earned him the Player of the Match award. Despite his brilliant show with the bat, Patidar was slapped with the penalty after his team was found maintaining a slow over-rate.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs,” read the IPL media release.

The match remained tense until the final over, with Mumbai Indians needing 19 runs from the final over. However, Krunal Pandya kept his calm amid the chaos, dismissing Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar in the first two balls. He then removed Naman Dhir in the penultimate ball, finishing with figures of 4-45 and handing his brother Hardik’s team their fourth loss in five matches.

“It wasn’t easy and the way that he bowled was amazing. The way he showed courage was fantastic. It was pretty clear that we had to take the game as deep as we can, and then we could use one over of KP at the end,” said Patida while heaping praises on the slow left-arm bowler.