IPL 2025: Titans, Royals set for high-voltage showdown

Fresh from recording consecutive victories in their past couple of matches, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will look to continue the momentum when they square off in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the high-scoring Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Having said that, both teams will hope their underperforming bowling units rediscover their rhythm on what promises another belter of a surface at the Motera.

The Titans, currently on a three-match winning streak, sit comfortably with six points, and another win could consolidate their spot in the top half. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have bounced back with two successive wins after a shaky start and will be desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam.

Despite those promising shows, there are a few areas of concern for both sides, particularly with the ball. While Gujarat have mostly relied on individual brilliance from Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore, with big names like Rashid Khan and Ishant Sharma struggling to make an impact in the four matches so far.

The Afghan star spinner is yet to find his rhythm this IPL after managing just a solitary wicket with an economy over 10, while veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been even worse, picking up only one wicket across three matches while conceding 12 per over.

Injuries and player absences have compounded GT’s woes. South African speedster Gerald Coetzee remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while his compatriot Kagiso Rabada has returned home due to personal reasons. With back-up pacers like Arshad Khan yet to impress, Gujarat’s bowling could be in for a real test against a power-packed Rajasthan line-up.

The Royals boast an aggressive batting lineup with skipper Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Nitish Rana, all of whom are striking above 150, with Rana topping 180. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also roared back to form with a sparkling half-century against Punjab Kings in their previous match.

On the bowling front, Rajasthan’s struggles are similar to those of their opponents. Apart from Sandeep Sharma, who’s been tidy with the new ball, the rest have leaked runs. However, Jofra Archer’s clinical 3/25 against Punjab Kings offers a glimmer of hope heading into what could be another run-feast.

The Ahmedabad pitch has consistently served up big totals this season with scores of 243, 232, 196, and 160 in the last four completed innings, and will likely put both bowling units under pressure once again.

The home team, though, will be encouraged by their in-form batting line-up. Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, and B Sai Sudharsan have looked fluent, while Washington Sundar’s 49 against Punjab Kings adds depth and explosiveness to the lower order.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.