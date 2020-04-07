Focussing on the need for social distancing in order to fight the pandemic Coronavirus, ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah urged the citizens to stay at home. The right-arm spearhead added that staying indoors is the best way to appreciate every healthcare worker.

“It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day,” tweeted Bumrah.

It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day. #WorldHealthDay — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 7, 2020

India is under 21-day lockdown as staying indoors is one of the key measures required for the eradication of the virus. Meanwhile, the sports fraternity is coming forward and is making people aware of the crisis and the cure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion PV Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Sportspersons have even taken to social media to interact with their fans as they stay indoors and have time and again asked the followers to keep in mind the guidelines given by the health ministry to fight the war against coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)