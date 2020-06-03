England Test captain Joe Root has said that all-rounder Ben Stokes would make a great skipper if chosen for the role sometime in the future. England are scheduled to play three-match Test series against West Indies starting on 8 July, and Stokes might even lead the England side in that series as Root may choose to attend the birth of his second child.

“I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic. One of his great qualities as vice-captain, and as a leader, is he sets the example. The way he goes about his training, how he wants to bowl in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in different scenarios with the bat, he drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Root as saying.

“I think that’s a great quality to have as a leader and something he can take into captaincy if he was to get the opportunity. I could see him doing a very good job,” he added.

Root also talked about the long-term prospects of Stokes leading the English test team and stated that the all-rounder will know how to get the best out of his teammates.

“I think those qualities will serve him well. People will always look up to him and want to play for him, whether he’s captain or not. But especially as captain, he’ll have people wanting to play for him and, short-term, he’d be a huge success,” Root said.

“Until you get the opportunity to do it longer, you just never know, it might be a huge success. I wouldn’t put it past him. Throughout his career, he’s always responded well and Test captaincy is more than just a bit of added responsibility. Over time it does take a lot out of you, but he’s a very impressive player and man in our dressing room. I’d never say Ben Stokes can’t do anything, he’s pretty much proved that,” he added.

Stokes had a brilliant 2019 as he guided England to their first ever 50-over World Cup win and also played a significant role in the Ashes campaign.

The West Indies squad is set to arrive in UK on 9 June and the entire squad will stay in Old Trafford for quarantining and training. They will stay here for three weeks before they move to Ageas Bowl for the first Test.