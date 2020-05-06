England star all-rounder Ben Stokes ran his first-ever half marathon in a bid to raise funds for the NHS Charities Together and national children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who had earlier run a maximum of 8 km in one go, on Tuesday ran 21.1 km in one hour 39 minutes and 41 seconds for the noble cause.

“Guys please check my story if you are able to help out and donate towards @nhscharitiestogether and @chance_to_shine ..I’ve just competed a half marathon to support the the 3 guys with the their efforts to raise money who did a full marathon in their back gardens,” said Stokes on Instagram.

Stokes in April this year was named the Leading Cricketer of 2019 by Wisden.

The second-ranked ODI all-rounder was the catalyst to England’s success last year. His incredible performance in final of the World Cup at Lord’s had given his team their maiden title before his heroics at Headingley saw Three Lions chasing their highest-ever Test score to level the Ashes.

Meanwhile, the southpaw amassed a total of 821 runs in red-ball cricket last year at an average of 45, including an Ashes century at Lord’s. His ODI batting figures in 2019 stood at 719 with a staggering average of almost 60.