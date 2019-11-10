In recent developments that have emerged surrounding the BCCI’s first Annual General Meeting under new President Sourav Ganguly to be held on December 1, suggest that the cooling-off rule for the administrators could be done away with.

Amendments are likely to be proposed for the current cooling-off period rule which makes it mandatory for a person to get himself/herself off from every type of cricket administration after serving six years in BCCI or in the state boards.

For the rule to be changed, the amendments will have to be passed by the three-fourth of the general body of the board and approved by the Supreme Court of India.

The new proposals suggest that the rule be applicable to those who have served six years in either BCCI or state boards without clubbing the two.

If changed, the new rule could make Ganguly and newly-appointed Secretary Jay Shah’s stay longer in the richest cricket governing body of the world. While Shah’s term is supposed to run for one-and-a-half years, Ganguly’s tenure is dated till July 2020.

Since the existing rule was framed by the apex court, amending it will also require its approval, said by a veteran in cricket administration to the New Indian Express.

However, another significant change that the Ganguly-led AGM is expected to propose is to do away with taking the Supreme Court’s approval for amending the BCCI constitution.

The existing terms for bringing forward any change in the constitution needs the three-fourth majority of the general body and the court’s approval. The new proposals include everything other than the court’s part.

Another agenda that could be discussed in the meeting would be to curtail the extensive power of the executive officers including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The newly-elected office-bearers feel that the CEO holds more power than them in the day-to-day management of the board. The new proposals suggest that all the cricketing and non-cricketing matters should be conducted under the direct supervision and control of Ganguly & Co.