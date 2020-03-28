The outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting calendar is no exception. The last few days has seen the cancellation and postponement of several high profile tournaments including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Since there is no cricketing action at least in the coming months, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is ready to turn the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka as a quarantine facility centre.

Notably, the number of COVID-19 infected cases in Bangladesh continues to increase with each passing day and the country is looking to add more substance to its healthcare infrastructure to cope with any emergency kind of a situation.

In such a scenario, the BCB has come forward and offered the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, often known as the home of cricket in Bangladesh, to the government so that they can convert it as a quarantine centre if they need it

With no cricketing action until and unless the virus fully subsides, there is nothing to lose for BCB and is a welcome view, given the situation of the pandemic which has infected closed to 6,00,000 people worldwide and claimed over 27,000 lives.