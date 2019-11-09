England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will join Perth Scorchers for the forthcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

“I’m so excited to have signed with the Scorchers for the upcoming Big Bash, it’s a tournament I’ve always wanted to play in so I can’t wait to get to Perth,” Livingstone said in an official statement released by them.

“I can’t wait to see everyone at the Furnace this summer and hopefully I can provide some entertainment for the Members and fans!”

Notably, Livingstone is the first international signing for Scorchers ahead of the BBL season.

“We’re very pleased to have secured Liam for the upcoming season,” Scorchers head coach Adam Voges was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

“He has performed really well in T20 cricket all around the world over the past 12 months.

“Liam’s a great all-round package, he’ll give us some aggression at the top of the order, he is a handy spinner and a fantastic fielder.

“We’re excited about what Liam can bring to the Scorchers this season and I’m sure he’ll become a fan favourite very quickly,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that the 26-year-old footballer came into limelight after he scored a scarcely believable 350 runs from just 138 balls in One Day match for his club team Nantwich.

Perth Scorchers Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman.