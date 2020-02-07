After almost a two-month long extravaganza the ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will come to an end on February 8 when Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars clash with each other in the grand finale.

The first team to make it to the playoffs, the Melbourne Stars were the outright favourite to lift the title. But a recent slump in their form has made them inferior. While the Sixers have peaked at the right time and will be heading to the final on the back of a five-match winning streak.

Stars will be hoping to regain their momentum for one last time to win their first-ever BBL and what will also be the perfect end to their campaign this season. The Glenn Maxwell-led side won 10 of their 11 leagues before suffering back-to-back defeats in the last three league games and in the first play-off.

Sixers, on the other hand, will be expecting their star campaigner Steve Smith and captain Moises Henriques to do the damage for a final time in the season. In the last fixture between the two teams, Henriques had smashed eight sixes to make a 31-ball 72. Smith, meanwhile, scored 66 off 40 balls in Sixers’ last game.

The pitch for the final at the SCG is likely to favour the batsmen. In this edition of BBL, the spinners have also received some assistance during the second innings. The average first-innings score is 156.

The final, though, will have a high probability of getting washed out as it is expected to be a day of thunderstorms in Sydney on Saturday. During the match hours, Accuweather has predicted as high as a 69% chance of rain.

The match can be reduced to the minimum length of five-overs-a-side contest. However, in case of a complete washout, the Sixers will be crowned champions due to their hosting right.

BBL 2020 Final: Live Streaming Details

When will the BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars be played?

The BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be played on February 8, 2020.

Where is the BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars?

The BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

What time will the BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars start?

The BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will start at 01:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in India?

The BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be broadcast on channels Sony Picture Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in India?

The online streaming of the BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be available on Sony LIV, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.