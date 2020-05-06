In a recent development, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum on Wednesday suggested that a team from his country could be part of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) to incite the interest of spectators in the T20 league.

“What an opportunity for the Big Bash if there’s a shortage of international cricket,” McCullum told ‘SEN Radio’.

“If we’re being honest, the Big Bash has tailed off a little bit in its following of late and what a great opportunity to really launch that back into Australian sporting fans’ eyes and what a great opportunity to bring a New Zealand team in the BBL,” he added.

Notably, all cricketing activities around the world have come to a halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic. McCullum would have been in India as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had the pandemic not spoiled the plans.

He also stated that the people from the Kiwi island could be used as local ones keeping in mind that the overseas players in BBL might not want to travel if the coronavirus enforced restrictions continue.

“Perhaps you could even use New Zealand players as local players because there may be a distinct lack of overseas players who will want to travel, especially high-quality ones,” McCullum said.

“A little bit of creative thinking and another opportunity to get some New Zealanders across Tasman,” he concluded.