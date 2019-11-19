Tainted Bangladeshi fast-bowler Shahadat Hossain, who had fractured Rahul Dravid’s jaw in a Test match in 2010 in Dhaka, has been handed a five-year ban by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for physically assaulting one of his own teammates.

Playing for Khulna Division in the ongoing edition of National Cricket League, Hossain reportedly committed a Level 4 offence of BCB’s Code of Conduct against left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny in the match against Dhaka Division at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Sunday.

The incident broke out after Arafat failed to shine one side of the ball as per the wishes of the pacer and enraged him to launch a physical attack. It has now been learnt that, along with the ban, the 33-year-old has been also been slammed with a fine of Taka 3 lakh.

The bowler, though, has accepted his mistake but claimed that his teammate also misbehaved with him.

“I am not playing in the ongoing NCL match as I am suspended and I am not sure what will happen in future. It is true that I lost my temper but he also misbehaved with me as he refused to shine the ball and when I asked why he answered in a tone that was degrading and difficult for me to digest,” Hossain was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

This is not the first time the cricketer has hit the headlines for a wrong reason. He was arrested in 2015 after being accused of hitting his 11-year-old maid Mahfuza Akter Happy.

Injured Happy, who was found with a swollen eye on a street in Dhaka, had alleged that the cricketer and his wife beat her, forcing the police to raid Hossain’s house.

Following his acquittal from the case, BCB declared that he would not be considered for selection in the national team anymore. However, he was allowed to play domestic cricket.

Recognised as one of the fastest bowlers of the country, Hossain was shot into the limelight after he became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in 2006.

He had also bagged the attentions after hitting Dravid on the jaw with a fast bouncer. The Indian batsman was taken to the hospital immediately and it was found he sustained a fractured jaw bone.

Hossain has featured in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and 6 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I) since making his international debut in 2005. He has also played for the Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).