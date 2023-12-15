Back in favourite hunting territory, Kuldeep’s fifer guides India to T20I series leveling win

Putting behind the setback of the World Cup final loss, India’s leading left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to his favourite hunting territory in South Africa, and recreated the magic with his wrist spin by grabbing a five-wicket haul to guide India to a series-levelling 106-run win against the Proteas in the third and final T20 International on Thursday.

South Africa has always been special for the Uttar Pradesh left-arm wrist spinner, who bagged 17 wickets in the ODI series back in 2018. Kuldeep, who turned 29 on Thursday, made it a memorable outing by recording his best T20I figures of 5/17 in 2.5 overs to bowl the hosts out for 95 in reply to India’s mammoth 201.

“In South Africa, wickets are very good for the spinners, if you try to spin the ball. The good thing about the wickets here is that it comes out quickly to the batters after pitching. Yes, you need to use your variations but it is difficult to pick. I am just focusing on the length and my tricks,” he said.

Advertisement

“It was special. Never thought that I will pick five wickets. I just wanted the team to win the match and I am happy to contribute. I was a bit concerned about my rhythm as I was bowling after a while. It was a perfect day, the ball was leaving the hand nicely, the condition was also suited for the spinners.”

“I knew, if I bowl quicker through the air they won’t have the chance to pull me over mid-wicket. In Durban and Port Elizabath, you try to spin the bowl more. I was surprised to see the wicket when Keshav was bowling in the first innings, few balls were turning,” he added.

On his comeback trail, the 29-year-old said, “I struggled for a couple of years. After the surgery, I have made a few changes in my bowling, especially my run up. It is a bit more aggressive now. Earlier, I was thinking too much about the shots batters are going to play but now I am focusing on my length.”

Kuldeep also lauded stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s knock, saying it was not an easy track to bat on. SKY slammed a 56-ball 100, his fourth in the format, and was well supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 41-ball 60, that helped the side get to the massive score.

“Surya bhai’s batting was excellent. It was not an easy track to bat. The kind of shots he played towards the end were sublime,” said Kuldeep.

The T20 series in South Africa was the last overseas assignment for India in the shortest format before the World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States in June. The team will play another three-match T20I series at home against Afghanistan from January 11.

WC disappointment

Kuldeep said it took him almost 10 days to get over from the disappointment of the ODI World Cup loss as he kept thinking about what he could have done differently on that night.

“First week or ten days after the final was the most difficult. It was not easy to get that thought away from my mind. I keep thinking about what I could have done differently,” he said.

“Cricket is very unpredictable, most of the time you don’t get the desired result. You learn and move forward,” he added.