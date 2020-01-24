Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest victim on the day of upsets in the ongoing Australian Open. He lost his third-round match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Rod Laver Arena in straight sets.

The sixth seed Tsitsipas, who is among the few NextGen players expected to break the hierarchy of the Big Three and win a Grand Slam this year, lost 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Expectations were high from the Greek sensation who had defeated Federer last year on his way to the semifinal in Melbourne. He also won the titles in Marseille and Estoril before clinching the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London.

But the 32nd seed Raonic was the better player on the day as he fetched 19 aces and 55 winners. He had a higher win percentage of 88 on the first serve as compared to his 21-year-old opponent’s 73.

In the Round of 16, Raonic will face 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic who battled past ninth Roberto Bautista Agut in five gruelling sets.

“Today was an incredible match for me. I’m really happy with how things went. I enjoy the energy here. To be healthy and playing well, I take a lot of pleasure out of that,” Raonic said after his victory.

Earlier on the day, 15-year-old Coco Gauff caused another major upset by defeating defending champions Naomi Osaka in the women’s singles event of the ongoing Australian Open.

The American, who is making her Australian Open debut as an unseeded player, won the third-round match 6-3, 6-4 to take sweet revenge of her last year’s US Open-defeat against Osaka to extend their budding rivalry which many expect to light up the women’s game in the ongoing decade.

Serena, who was bidding to win her 24th Grand Slam title, also suffered a shock exit after losing her third-round match 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 to Wang Qiang of China at the Rod Laver Arena.