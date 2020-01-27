Australian Tennis player Nick Kyrgios wore Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey on Monday to pay his condolences on the death of the NBA star. Kyrgios was seen sporting Byrant’s Lakers shirt ahead of his Australian Open fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal.

Known to be a huge Basketball fan and supporter of NBA team Boston Celtics, Kyrgios came out at the Rod Laver Arena wearing the former Los Angeles Lakers player’s jersey. Kyrgios also down in tears before the start of the play.

Other than world number 26 singles player Kyrgios, the men’s doubles pair of Bob and Mike Bryan also paid their tribute to Bryant. Massive Lakers fans, 39-time Grand Slam champions Bryan Brothers played their third-round match with yellow tape on the backs of their legs which was marked with Bryant’s shirt number, 24, and Mamba.

Incidentally, their match against the duo of Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig was their last as they had already announced their retirement after Australian Open. The Bryan Brothers lost 3-6, 4-6.

Meanwhile, the untimely death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves across the globe. Bryant was killed, along with his daughter and five others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California, a suburb near Los Angeles, on Sunday.

According to reports Bryant was on his way for a Basketball game of his daughter Gianna Bryant when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the helicopter crash, the FAA said in a statement.

Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star died at the age of 41. He became one of the greatest Basketball players of his generation in his 20-year career with the Lakers. NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned the loss of Bryant.