Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has announced that she and Australian rugby union player Matt Toomua have decided to separate ways four years into wedlock.

“It’s with the greatest of respect for one another that we decided to separate earlier this year,” the pair said in a joint statement as per Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday. (via IANS)

“We felt this was the right course of action and is in the best interests of each other and our current lives. This is something that has evolved and is a mutual decision.

“Throughout our relationship, we have remained private and we ask that our space and privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time for both of us.”

The couple got married in December 2015.

There were all sorts of speculations concerning Perry’s relationship status but no official confirmation was made. However, all speculations have now come to rest with she herself making it official.