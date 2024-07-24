Paris 2024: Five Aussie women’s water polo players test Covid-19 positive

Five members of the Australian women’s water polo team tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed the team’s chef-de-mission Anna Meares.

Meares said the Covid cases have been confined to the water polo team. She said the affected players are clear to practice when they feel well enough to train.

“We treat Covid no differently to any other respiratory illness, but we want to ensure that we have our protocols working as well and dealing with these illnesses and minimizing them is a part and parcel of every Olympic Games,” she said on Wednesday.

The protocols include wearing masks and isolating from other team members outside of training. The whole team has been tested, according to Meares.

“More broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place and we have reinforced it with all of the teams as they arrive into our village. Two basic rules around really simple hygiene practices are effective. And if you are feeling unwell or have any symptoms, get tested,” she said.

France’s health minister Frederic Valletoux, meanwhile, told a franceinfo broadcaster as quoted by USA Today, “Of course, Covid is here. We’ve seen a small peak. But we are far from what we saw in 2020, 2021, 2022.”

Paris is the first Olympics since the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021 and Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 were staged in Covid bubbles with rigorous testing protocols.

The Olympics this time will start from July 26 and go on till August 11 with the opening ceremony set to kick things off on Friday.