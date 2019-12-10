Australia senior men’s cricket team head coach Justin Langer, on Tuesday, said that they are “more than likely” to keep the same eleven, which played against Pakistan, for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

“I’d be a brave man to change the XI. The boys are playing well. We’ve still got a couple of training sessions, we haven’t had a look at the wicket yet but I’d say at this stage, more than likely we’ll have the same XI,” Cricket Australia’s official digital platform cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Austalia defeated Pakistan in both the Tests of their recently-concluded series. The hosts were at their brutal best as they handed an innings defeat to their Asian opponents on both the occasions.

The Australian coach further stated that the Australian team works on the philosophy that it is harder to get into the team that to go out and it’s happening now as most of the players are performing exceptionally well.

“I’ve said for 18 months, there used to be a philosophy in Australian cricket, which worked so well for us – it’s harder to get out of the Australian cricket team than it is to get in it. That usually happens when guys are playing well and the team is playing well,” Langer said.

Also according to the former Australian opener, since they have won their last few Test matches it would be important to keep the core group of the team intact to have the players feeling confident.

The 49-year-old added, “We’ve won the last couple of Test matches. There’s definite benefit and advantage in keeping the core group of players together and hopefully this will be another opportunity this week to do that.”

Australia and New Zealand will play three-match Test series starting from December 10. The first match will be a Day-Night affair, played with the pink and under the lights of the Optus Stadium in Perth.