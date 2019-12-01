After being asked to follow-on in the second innings of the pink-ball Test, Pakistan crumbled to 39/3 at the stumps of Day 3 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Resuming the day’s play at 96/6, Babar Azam and Yasir Shah shared a partnership of 105 runs keeping Pakistan’s slim hopes alive to avoid the follow-on. However, with no other batsman showing the intention the visitors were bundled eventually for 302. Mithcell Starc took six wickets for Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian bowlers still had their task cut out for the last five wickets. Half of the tourists’ batting line-up was in the pavilion for just 89 runs.

The gloomy condition in Adelaide made sure there was little movement offered for the bowlers and Azam, who has already emerged as his country’s best batsman, took full advantage of it with Yasir.

However, the 25-year-old was left dejected when Stac took an edge of his willow and he had to depart for 97. The pacer took another wicket in the form of Shaheen Afridi in the very next ball.

But that did not deter the spirit of Yasir as he kept on going and shared a disciplined partnership of 87 runs with Mohammad Abas for the ninth wicket.

On being put to bat again, the Pakistani top-order resonated the same story they have been dwindling over throughout the series. The first two wickets were lost inside the first five over.

Azam, who is considered Pakistan’s best batsman at the moment, failed to lift his team’s performance and went back for a paltry score of 8. The skipper continued his dismal show and was sent packing for 9.

Josh Hazlewood with his 2/15 wreaked havoc in the 16 overs that have been played in the second innings so far. Starc also contributed with one scalp.